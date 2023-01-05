Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Daniel P. Hart Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) EVP Daniel P. Hart sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,209,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Crocs Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $109.95. 1,073,011 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,941. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $136.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The business had revenue of $985.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.88 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CROX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 6,750.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 269.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Crocs by 66.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.