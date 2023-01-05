Cwm LLC Increases Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 254,581 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $24,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 82,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,944,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 9,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,569,955.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.26. 28,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,857,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $137.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.34.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

