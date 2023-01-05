Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $63.56 Million

Digital Financial Exchange (DIFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Digital Financial Exchange token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001386 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Financial Exchange has a market capitalization of $63.56 million and $1.34 million worth of Digital Financial Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Digital Financial Exchange has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Digital Financial Exchange Token Profile

Digital Financial Exchange was first traded on September 6th, 2021. Digital Financial Exchange’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 272,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Digital Financial Exchange is difxio.medium.com. The Reddit community for Digital Financial Exchange is https://reddit.com/r/difx_ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Financial Exchange is difx.com. Digital Financial Exchange’s official Twitter account is @difx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digital Financial Exchange Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIFX consists of three main components: the exchange, the wallet, and the cross-asset platform. At DIFX, users can invest and trade across different asset classes on a single interface. The ERC-20 DIFX token is a medium of exchange for users to anonymously make payments and transactions instantly around the world. Additionally, token holders enjoy trading discounts of up to 50% of trading fees on DIFX Exchange whilst being able to leverage 10 times the total DIFX token value on any asset class listed on the exchange.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Financial Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Financial Exchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Financial Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

