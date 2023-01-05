Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.13-0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $331-338 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $330.37 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on DCT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

Shares of DCT stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 958,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,787. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -187.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $32.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.12.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 115.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 10,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 309.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

