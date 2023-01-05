Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $79.50 million-$81.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $81.80 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.13-$0.14 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Price Performance

DCT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $11.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,424. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.22. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average is $12.14.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Duck Creek Technologies

DCT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Duck Creek Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 293,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Duck Creek Technologies

(Get Rating)

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.