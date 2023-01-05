Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1152 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EOS traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.42. 101,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,921. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.14. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,640 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 365,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,269 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 246,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

