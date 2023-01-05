Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EXD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $191,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

See Also

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD)

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.