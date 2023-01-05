Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (EXD) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of EXD traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.02. The stock had a trading volume of 27,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,493. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.04. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $191,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund during the first quarter worth $167,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

