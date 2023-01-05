Ediston Property Investment (LON:EPIC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $63.08

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.08 ($0.76) and traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.72). Ediston Property Investment shares last traded at GBX 60.20 ($0.73), with a volume of 735,019 shares traded.

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 63.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 69.12. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.71 million and a PE ratio of 355.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.33, a current ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36.

Ediston Property Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.42 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

