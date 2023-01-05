Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 1.8% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.45.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total transaction of $18,304,306.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY traded down $9.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $353.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,991. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $363.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.89. The firm has a market cap of $336.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

