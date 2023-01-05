Energi Market Cap Tops $13.06 Million (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $13.06 million and approximately $154,572.41 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001290 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Energi has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00069883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00060264 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001097 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00009150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00022846 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003926 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 60,025,776 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

