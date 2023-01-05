Enjin Coin Tops 24 Hour Volume of $12.76 Million (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001499 BTC on major exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $252.72 million and approximately $12.76 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded 7% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002911 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 52.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.01 or 0.00444997 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $375.22 or 0.02225992 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,124.58 or 0.30401778 BTC.
Enjin Coin Profile
Enjin Coin was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Enjin Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
