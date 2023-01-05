EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 11,640 shares trading hands.

EuroSite Power Trading Down 17.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

EuroSite Power Company Profile

EuroSite Power Inc, owns, operates, and distributes on-site energy systems in the United Kingdom and Europe. Its energy systems produces and supplies electricity, heat, hot water, and cooling solutions to commercial and industrial customers, such as healthcare facilities, hotels, multi-family hotels, multi-family residential buildings, leisure centers, industrial buildings, and schools and colleges.

