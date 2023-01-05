Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.98

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.98 and traded as low as C$6.49. Extendicare shares last traded at C$6.53, with a volume of 131,991 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Extendicare Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.11, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.97. The company has a market cap of C$547.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 649.00.

Extendicare Announces Dividend

Extendicare ( TSE:EXE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$308.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$312.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Extendicare’s payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Extendicare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.