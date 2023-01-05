Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.47

Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$12.47 and traded as high as C$13.77. Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at C$13.72, with a volume of 3,800 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.00.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 881.09, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company has a market cap of C$365.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.38.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. Its product candidate in the clinical stage of development is PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc in September 2014.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.