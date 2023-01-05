Financial Insights Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 41,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,570,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,274 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

McDonald’s stock opened at $264.39 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $193.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.83.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 76.57%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

