FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Director Douglas Richard Rippel Sells 49,717 Shares

FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 49,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $4,386,033.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,833,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,074,016.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Douglas Richard Rippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 5th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 55,191 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $4,862,327.10.

On Thursday, December 29th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 57,512 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.44, for a total transaction of $5,086,361.28.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 26,451 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $2,328,481.53.

On Friday, December 23rd, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 12,984 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $1,143,890.40.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 38,998 shares of FirstCash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.28, for a total transaction of $3,442,743.44.

On Monday, December 19th, Douglas Richard Rippel sold 4,171 shares of FirstCash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $368,716.40.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FCFS stock traded up $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $88.00. 317,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,016. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.14. FirstCash Holdings, Inc has a one year low of $58.30 and a one year high of $100.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $672.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.35 million. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstCash Holdings, Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on FirstCash from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in FirstCash by 87.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

About FirstCash

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

