Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Acquires 705 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 4.3% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $17,363,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of MOAT traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.24. The stock had a trading volume of 320,938 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.93.

