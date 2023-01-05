Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Has $1.56 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 25,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $687,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,872. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.96 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.43.

