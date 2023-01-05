Future Of Fintech (FOF) Hits 1-Day Volume of $89,385.12

Future Of Fintech (FOF) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Future Of Fintech has a market capitalization of $811.50 million and approximately $89,385.12 worth of Future Of Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Future Of Fintech has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Future Of Fintech token can now be purchased for $0.91 or 0.00005377 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 59.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00443919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.40 or 0.02203323 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,112.19 or 0.30328101 BTC.

Future Of Fintech Profile

Future Of Fintech was first traded on December 7th, 2021. Future Of Fintech’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Future Of Fintech’s official website is fofmine.com. Future Of Fintech’s official Twitter account is @fofcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Future Of Fintech

According to CryptoCompare, “FOF tokens can be used to exchange tokens for all projects under the FOF GROUP. FOF Coin is issued as the key currency of projects within the FOF Group. It can be used as the main coin in this ecosystem businesses such as DeFi, Metaverse, NFT, and BNB in Binance as well.”

