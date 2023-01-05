Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.20

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 52894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.
The firm has a market cap of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.
In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.
Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.
