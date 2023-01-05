Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.20

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.20 and last traded at $17.95, with a volume of 52894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.20.

Gemini Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $777.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.95 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Gemini Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.09, for a total transaction of $47,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 247,500 shares in the company, valued at $517,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 2,850.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 339,200 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Gemini Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 762,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 225,961 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gemini Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein to treat dry AMD patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.