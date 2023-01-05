George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $120.15

George Weston Limited (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.15 and traded as high as $124.74. George Weston shares last traded at $124.74, with a volume of 329 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins downgraded George Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$166.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of George Weston from C$168.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.56.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

