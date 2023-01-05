Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.19

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.19 and traded as low as C$1.01. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 77,230 shares trading hands.

Graphite One Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$109.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01.

Graphite One (CVE:GPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 EPS for the current year.

About Graphite One

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

