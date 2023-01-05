Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.85

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.85 ($0.26) and traded as high as GBX 24.99 ($0.30). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 24.36 ($0.29), with a volume of 4,800,618 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HMSO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 26 ($0.31) to GBX 25 ($0.30) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of GBX 23.75 ($0.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 23.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 21.87.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

