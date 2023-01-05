Hermez Network (HEZ) Trading 2.4% Higher This Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.54 million and $285,191.57 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00024322 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012987 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00040149 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005878 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00019007 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00233490 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

HEZ is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.08884625 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $286,215.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

