Heron Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 309.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 13,349 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 42,019 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 467,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 103,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMY traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $71.76. 15,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,189,479. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $60.86 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.