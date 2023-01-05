Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

Highland Global Allocation Fund (NASDAQ:HGLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Highland Global Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Highland Global Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

HGLB traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.35. 52,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,356. Highland Global Allocation Fund has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $10.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Global Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Global Allocation Fund by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 29,826 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 56,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 44,622 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Highland Global Allocation Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

About Highland Global Allocation Fund

Highland Global Allocation Fund is a closed-end fund designed to provide low correlation to U.S. equity market.

Thr fund applies global thematic investment style, pursuing investments that management team views as undervalued, built around high-conviction themes.

