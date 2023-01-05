Hooked Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.91 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00008083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $68.10 million and $21.91 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.45179103 USD and is up 6.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $27,761,830.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

