Information Services (TSE:ISV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $22.98

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.98 and traded as high as C$25.36. Information Services shares last traded at C$24.40, with a volume of 2,501 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Information Services Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.55 million and a P/E ratio of 11.35.

Information Services Announces Dividend

Information Services ( TSE:ISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$48.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Information Services Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

