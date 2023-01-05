Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 1,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $12,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,126,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,974.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.52. The stock had a trading volume of 560,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.20. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 10.25% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%. The company had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ALHC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 588.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.