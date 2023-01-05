Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 7,704 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 165,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,871. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $602.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Castle Biosciences

CSTL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

