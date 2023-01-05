Insider Selling: Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells 7,704 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $176,344.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,567,447.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Castle Biosciences Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.85. 165,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,871. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.58 and a 12-month high of $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $602.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.22.
Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 827.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 247.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 762.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Castle Biosciences
Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.
Featured Stories
