Insider Selling: Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) CEO Sells 3,748 Shares of Stock

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) CEO Krish S. Krishnan sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $300,139.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,236,135.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Krystal Biotech stock traded up $2.80 on Thursday, hitting $82.74. The stock had a trading volume of 232,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,822. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.67 and a twelve month high of $85.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 0.84.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRYS shares. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the second quarter worth $210,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,178,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,095,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after buying an additional 229,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,426,000. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the field of redosable gene therapy to treat serious rare diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which is in Phase III clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

