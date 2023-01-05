INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust (LON:IPU) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $421.79

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (LON:IPU – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 421.79 ($5.08) and traded as high as GBX 427.94 ($5.16). INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 427 ($5.14), with a volume of 43,962 shares changing hands.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 422.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 431.78. The company has a market capitalization of £145.55 million and a PE ratio of 405.66.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Company Profile

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

