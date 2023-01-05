Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for MorphoSys (MOR)

MorphoSys (ETR: MOR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/3/2023 – MorphoSys was given a new €11.00 ($11.70) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/3/2023 – MorphoSys was given a new €12.00 ($12.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/28/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €12.00 ($12.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/22/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €12.00 ($12.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

12/16/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €12.00 ($12.77) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/25/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €13.00 ($13.83) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

11/21/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €18.00 ($19.15) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/14/2022 – MorphoSys was given a new €32.50 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MorphoSys Stock Performance

ETR:MOR traded up €0.89 ($0.95) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €14.37 ($15.28). 312,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $490.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. MorphoSys AG has a 52-week low of €13.90 ($14.79) and a 52-week high of €36.02 ($38.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €15.81 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.81.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.