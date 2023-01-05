Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/4/2023 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at Hovde Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

12/31/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/28/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

12/23/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/15/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/7/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/29/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/21/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/13/2022 – Eagle Bancorp Montana is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,994. Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.73. The company has a market cap of $131.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 501.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 137,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after buying an additional 114,898 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 67.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 51,381 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 13.4% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 98,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,674 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 53.7% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

