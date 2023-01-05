Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %
IVH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,123. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.
Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).
