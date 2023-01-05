Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0932 per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

IVH stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,123. Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $14.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,255,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,854,000 after acquiring an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 460,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,556 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Ivy Funds – Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.