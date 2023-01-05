JOE Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, JOE has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One JOE token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $46.56 million and $1.37 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 65.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com.

JOE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

