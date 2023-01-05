JPMorgan American Investment Trust (LON:JAM) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $713.62

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc (LON:JAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.62 ($8.60) and traded as low as GBX 681 ($8.20). JPMorgan American Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 687 ($8.28), with a volume of 212,801 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 712.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 722.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.18. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 17,250.00.

JPMorgan American Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

