JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Price Target to GBX 213

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 206 ($2.48) to GBX 213 ($2.57) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JSAIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 231 ($2.78) to GBX 184 ($2.22) in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered J Sainsbury from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.53) price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on J Sainsbury from GBX 300 ($3.61) to GBX 280 ($3.37) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

J Sainsbury Trading Up 5.0 %

OTCMKTS JSAIY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 36,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,257. J Sainsbury has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.91.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

