Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.54

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (LON:JLP – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 12.54 ($0.15) and traded as low as GBX 10.09 ($0.12). Jubilee Metals Group shares last traded at GBX 10.60 ($0.13), with a volume of 3,700,874 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 19 ($0.23) price target on shares of Jubilee Metals Group in a report on Friday, December 16th.

Get Jubilee Metals Group alerts:

Jubilee Metals Group Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £290.80 million and a P/E ratio of 1,096.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 12.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

About Jubilee Metals Group

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.