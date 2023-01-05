Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) CEO Richard A. Paulson Sells 3,922 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) CEO Richard A. Paulson sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $12,824.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,138.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,272,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,760,673. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $14.73. The stock has a market cap of $275.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.76.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.82 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karyopharm Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 768,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

