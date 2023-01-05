Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 2.3 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 2,092,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,762,202. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $16.42 and a 12-month high of $23.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total value of $289,343.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,013,888. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 86,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 115,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

