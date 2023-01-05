Konnect (KCT) Trading Up 4.9% Over Last Week

Konnect (KCT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Konnect has a market capitalization of $835.59 million and $47,350.62 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Konnect has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Konnect token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0566 or 0.00000336 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Konnect

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official message board is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Konnect Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konnect directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Konnect should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Konnect using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

