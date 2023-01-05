Lathrop Investment Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,931 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for about 4.5% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $17,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter worth $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 63.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 60.1% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter worth $42,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.66 and a 200 day moving average of $97.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.83.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

