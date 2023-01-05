Mammoth Price Tops $0.0033 (MMT)

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One Mammoth token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Mammoth has a market cap of $23.34 million and approximately $12,895.71 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mammoth Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mammoth Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00341745 USD and is up 6.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $12,800.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

