Matthew Lang Sells 2,779 Shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Stock

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 2,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $74,755.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 355,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,564,967.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Myovant Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, October 18th, Matthew Lang sold 1,933 shares of Myovant Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total transaction of $48,711.60.

Myovant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,655,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,052. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.69. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MYOV. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Myovant Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myovant Sciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 16.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,334,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,421,000 after acquiring an additional 464,627 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Myovant Sciences by 98.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 418,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after acquiring an additional 207,827 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Myovant Sciences by 314.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 201,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Myovant Sciences by 576.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 199,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1,840.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 119,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myovant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myovant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.