MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) CEO Sells $51,579.36 in Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Rating) CEO Douglas Doerfler sold 10,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $51,579.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Doerfler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Douglas Doerfler sold 10,613 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total value of $54,444.69.

MaxCyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $5.09. 440,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $520.35 million, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 0.44. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $9.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. MaxCyte had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 56.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on MaxCyte to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MXCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in MaxCyte by 23.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 333,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 63,691 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,997 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 196,476.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 100,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 100,203 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MaxCyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MaxCyte by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,759 shares during the period. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MaxCyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MaxCyte, Inc, a global life sciences company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.