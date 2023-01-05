Metahero (HERO) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $17.86 million and approximately $479,644.32 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 3% against the dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $259.73 or 0.01541805 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008371 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018748 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00035167 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000457 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.43 or 0.01771542 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

