Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.84

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 684 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.44.
Metallurgical Co. of China Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46.
Metallurgical Co. of China Company Profile
Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.
