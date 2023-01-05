MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 17th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.0% per year over the last three years.

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.18. The company had a trading volume of 212,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,904. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.25. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,541 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 152,721 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 336.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 375,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 289,712 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 46,935 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 180,667 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 39,313 shares during the period. 19.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

