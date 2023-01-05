Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $155.58

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Monero has a market cap of $2.84 billion and approximately $78.01 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for $155.58 or 0.00923787 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,223,188 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

